''Sara'' sticks it out with ''Bongbong''

Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (CMD) vice presidential candidate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte doused cold water Wednesday on calls from some supporters for her to be the running mate of another presidential candidate.

Duterte said she is “a person, a woman, a leader who values commitment and word of honor.”

“I am running for the position of Vice President and my President is Apo Bongbong Marcos. The presidency was the option for Apo BBM as it was for me. I chose the vice presidency,” Duterte said.

Duterte recalled that when she and Marcos Jr. decided to form UniTeam, “we both agreed to run together with the singular purpose of improving the lives of the Filipinos and making the Philippines a stronger country.”

“Again, I intend to honor the commitment of my parties - the Lakas-CMD and Hugpong ng Pagbabago. That is to support Apo Bongbong Marcos as President,” she said.

“I continue to pray and call on all my friends to trust that the UniTeam will serve our country with fairness, love, honor, and dedication - the way patriots should,” she said.

Duterte pointed out that she considers calls for her to be with another presidential candidate “as a sign of confidence in me as a leader,” for which, she added she is “truly deeply touched and honored.”

She said with 48 days before the May 9 elections, her vice presidential candidacy "continues to move forward - encouraged and inspired by the overwhelming welcome from thousands after thousands of Filipinos across the country."