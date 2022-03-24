IATF approves vaccination certificates of Bulgaria, Iran and Panama

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Tuesday approved the acceptance and recognition of the national COVID-19 vaccination certificates of Bulgaria, Iran and Panama, for purposes of arrival quarantine protocols, as well as for interzonal/intrazonal movement.

This is in addition to other countries, territories or jurisdictions whose proofs of vaccination the IATF has already approved for recognition in the Philippines, and without prejudice to such other proofs of vaccination approved by the IATF for all inbound travelers.

The IATF directed the Bureau of Quarantine, the Department of Transportation – One-Stop-Shop and the Bureau of Immigration to recognize only the proofs of vaccination thus approved by the IATF. OPS