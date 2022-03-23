PDP-Laban backs Marcos presidential bid

The PDP-Laban National Executive Committee has endorsed the candidacy of former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr. for president in the 2022 national elections.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, whose wing heads the PDP-Laban, approved the resolution on Monday.

Marcos, interviewed in Tagaytay City, said: ''We are very grateful and happy to receive this much awaited and much hoped for news.''

'' We thank our friends in PDP-Laban for their trust with me and Inday Sara (Duterte-Carpio) and for Team Unity. This will consolidate the forces of unity so that we can continue to work against those who would want to fight Filipinos against each other,'' he added.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, when asked if this meant President Rodrigo Duterte as party chairman is endorsing Marcos, said: ''I cannot speak for the President. I do not know what he's thinking right now.''

She said: ''I, as running mate of Apo BBM (Bongbong Marcos) is truly grateful to PDP-Laban for their endorsement to the candidacy of... Marcos.''

Senator Aquilino Pimentel III, who belongs to the other wing of PDP-Laban, said they (Cusi and officers) ''have manifested that they are total stangers to PDP-Laban. They don't even acknowledge that PDP-Laban was established to oppose the Marcos dictatorship.''

Senator Francis Tolentino said his PDP-Laban partymates can now be expected to go on full blast in campaigning for Marcos and Duterte-Carpio.

The resolution said Marcos, who is leading the presidential surveys, is the candidate'' most aligned with the development program of President Rodrigo Duterte.''

The PDP-Laban endorsed Duterte-Carpio as vice presidential candidate on December 1, 2021. DMS