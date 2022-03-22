''Bongbong'' wants tertiary level hospitals to return to national gov't

Former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr., who is leading the presidential surveys for the 2022 national election, wants tertiary level hospitals to be transferred to the national government like what his late father did.

During a television interview Monday, Marcos explained that funding requirements for health care facilities are too expensive for local government units.

"The programs that can be done by the local should be done by the local but the tertiary level, the big hospitals with around 200, 300 up to 500 beds I think should be transferred back to the national government", he said.

"If you ask any LGU chief executive, we would all agree to transferred it back to the central government because the health care is too expensive which cannot be afforded by the local government especially in small towns," he added.

Marcos also recalled his experience in their province in Ilocos Norte where many hospitals and clinics were built during the term of his father, the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

"We experienced it in Ilocos Norte, at first we are popular of course because the president comes from us, we have many hospitals and clinics but when it develove the funding requirements is too expensive," he said. Robina Asido/DMS