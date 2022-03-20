Alleged high-ranking NPA official, two others captured in Negros Occidental

An alleged high-ranking official of the New People's Army (NPA) and two persons were captured in Negros Occidental on Friday, a military spokesperson reported Saturday.

Capt. Kim Apitong, public affairs office of the 3rd Infantry Division, said arrested was Ramon Patriarca alias Usting, the deputy secretary of Komiteng Rehiyon – Negros (KR-N) and a finance officer.

Patriarca has a warrant of arrest for 10 counts of murder with criminal cases numbers 20652-20661 issued by Judge Suseco Arcam of Regional Trial Court Branch 47, Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The two other rebels arrested were identified as Carmen Jonahville Matarlo alias Loisa or Avon, the regional communication of Central Negros Front 2 and John Micheal Baldonado Tecson alias Calvin or Clent, the regional communication of Central Negros Front 1.

The three were arrested during the joint law enforcement operation of police and military in Brgy. Suay, Himamaylan, Negros Occidental.

During the operation seized were one hand grenade, one KG-9 with magazine, two KG9 Magazines, subversive documents, National Democratic Front (NDF) Flag, three NPA Mao caps, and 310 pcs of AK47 live ammunition.

Apitong said the rebels were turned over to Himamaylan City Police for proper disposition and filing of appropriate charges.

Maj. Gen. Benedict Arevalo, 3rd Infantry Division commander, said the arrest of the NPA leader and its two other members, is a huge blow against the terrorist group.

"This terrorist group may have been very quick to release propaganda materials of denying their losses and setbacks. But with this development, they can no longer deny the weakening of their forces in Negros island," he said. Robina Asido/DMS