Criminal investigators file charges against eight security guards over missing cockfighters

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) on Friday filed charges against eight security personnel of the Manila Arena suspected of being involved in the disappearance of six cockfight players last Jan. 13.

CIDG agents, with their lone witness, filed their complaint for kidnapping and serious illegal detention, before the Department of Justice, said Col. Jean Fajardo, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson.

The cases are in connection with the alleged kidnapping of siblings Marlon and James Baccay, John Claude Inonog, Mark Joseph Velasco, Rondel Cristorum and Rowel Gomez, all from Bulacan.

The CIDG has yet to name the respondents. The witness in the CIDG's custody claimed he saw the security guards forcing the victims into the a van which was then spotted leaving the Manila Arena with other vehicles.

There are a total of 34 cockfighting bettors who disappeared in other areas since last year. This is the first case filed on this incident. DMS