Inbound travelers reach 10,000 one month after gov't loosens curbs: BI

The volume of inbound travelers reached 10,000, a month after the government eased the travel restrictions in the country.

During the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing, Bureau of Immigration spokesperson Dana Krizia Sandoval said the number of arriving international passengers has continued to increase since the travel restriction was eased last month.

"We see that it increased to around 8,000 during the first week of implementation of the loosened travel restrictions. Steadily, it increased to around 9,000 per day after two weeks," she said.

"Now after more than a month of implementation, we're seeing a daily volume of around 10,000 travelers arriving in the country which is really what we are expecting," she added.

Sandoval said more international travelers are expected to arrive .especially by the end of the month or in April.

"We’re expecting that it will reach 12,000 on the average per day given this summer season. Actually, we are now in the summer season where we see that many foreign nationals may arrive here to spend the summer season here in the Philippines," she said.

Sandoval also noted that the BI has deployed 100 percent of their personnel to provide services for the travelers.

"Little by little, when our travel restrictions were loosened, we already deployed our full force in the airport. So our Immigration officers in the airport are now in full force, we have 100 percent deployment to ensure that we are able to service arriving passengers and effectively monitor their arrivals this summer season," she said.

"Our electronic gates are also operational already. It can be used especially for our OFWs that will come home this summer season," she added. Robina Asido/DMS