Sara, Lakas-CMD looking at effects of Smartmatic data breach

LILOAN, Cebu - The party of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (CMD), is taking the reported breach of Smartmatic data seriously.

In an ambush interview on the sidelines of her sorties in Cebu Friday, vice presidential candidate Duterte said Lakas-CMD was looking into the data breach via its legal team.

"Yes oo, nagmeeting kami sa legal team sa Lakas-Christian Democrats and in the way forward with the legal team, para sa mga questions and issues with regard to procedure and sa system sa Comelec in the conduct of May 2022 elections," Duterte told journalists.

Smarmatic is the longtime contractor of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) when it comesto the conduct of automatic elections.

Last January, a major daily broke news that Smartmatic servers were breached via hacking, and thus possibly compromised voter information.

Senator Imee Marcos, chairperson of the Joint Congressional Oversight Committee (JCOC) on the Automated Election; and Senate President Tito Sotto confirmed on Thursday that what happened was indeed a security breach.