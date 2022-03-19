''Bongbong'' spokesperson says Publicus Asia poll ''inspires us to work even harder''

The chief of staff and spokesperson of presidential survey frontrunner Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr said Friday the latest poll by Publicus Asia ''is very humbling and inspires us to work even harder.'

Publicus Asia's Pahayag Survey, done March 9-14, showed Marcos with 55.1 percent. Vice President Leni Robredo trailed with 21 percent followed by Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso with eight percent.

''The numbers gleaned from PT2 (Pahayag National Tracker), PT1, and the Fourth Quarter Pahayag survey suggest that presidential preferences have more or less remained steady over the past four months. No significant shifts in support were observed in the three surveys conducted by Publicus deep into the 2022 election season,'' the survey firm said in its executive summary.

''The consistent upward trajectory of Bongbong Marcos is a remarkable proof that an overwhelming number of Filipinos have embraced his message of unity, the call to look into the future, work towards nation building and meet the collective aspirations of our people and once again occupy our rightful place as Filipinos in the community of nations,'' said Vic Rodriguez in a statement. DMS