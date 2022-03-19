DENR supports bill banning use of small plastic

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) expressed support for a bill banning the use of small plastic in the country.

''I myself, the DENR is supporting the bill banning the use of small plastic because that is what we cannot control," Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Jim Sampulna said during the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing on Friday.

In 2021, the House of Representatives passed a bill banning single-use plastic.

The bill proposes to phase out within a year production, importation, sale, distribution, provision, and use of single-use plastic drinking straws, stirrers, candy sticks, balloon sticks, cotton bud sticks, buntings, confetti, and packaging or bags less than 10 microns thick.

It also seeks to ban within four years single-use plastic items such as tableware, film wrap, packaging or bags less than 50 microns thick, sachets and pouches, oxo-degradable plastics, and styropor food and beverage containers.

The Senate has yet to pass a similar bill.

"Many were lobbying not to pass this. I hope that you will have mercy for the earth. So I fully support the ban on plastic," he added.

Sampulna added that because of the discipline of people in Boracay, plastic waste has been reduced. Robina Asido/DMS