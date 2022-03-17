Ten suspects arrested as NBI seizes record haul of illegal drugs worth P11 billion in Quezon

Operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Tuesday seized a large volume of suspected illegal drugs in tea bags worth P11 billion in a dawn operation in Infanta, Quezon.

''This is the biggest drug haul in Philippine history'', the NBI said in a statement.

Around 4 a.m. in Barangay Comon, operatives of the NBI-Task Force Against Illegal Drugs (TFAID), NBI-Research and Analysis Division (RAD) and Lucena District Office (LUCDO) in coordination with PNP Infanta, Quezon and PDEA Lucena conducted interdiction operation that resulted in the seizure of alleged methampethamine hydrochloride or shabu.

The operation also resulted in the arrest of ten suspects while in the act of transporting the suspected illegal drugs on board three commuter vans.

NBI OIC-Director Eric Distor commended his men as he vowed that the war against illegal drugs will be pursued as long as there are unscrupulous individuals who ply illegal drugs to the detriment of our society. He also gave spot promotion to all those who participated in the successful operation.

NBI Deputy Director for Forensic Investigation Service and concurrent spokesperson Ferdinand Lavin said inventory and laboratory processing by NBI chemists and forensic experts on the seized 1,589 tea bags of illegal drugs is still ongoing.

Lavin and Ross Jonathan Galicia, Task Force Commander identified the arrested Subjects as: Jamelanie Samsono; Reynante Alpuerto; Jenard Samson; Mark Bryan Abonita; Dante Manoso; Kennedy Abonita; Marvin Gallardo; Eugene Pandoma; Alvin Evardo and Jaymante Gallaro.

The arrested Subjects will be presented for inquest proceedings for violation of Section 5 of RA 9165 or transportation of illegal drugs. NBI