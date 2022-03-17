Robredo hopes next survey will capture ''momentum'' of rallies: spokesman

The spokesman of Vice President Leni Robredo said the recent survey by Pulse Asia, done on February 18 to 23, was not able to capture the big crowds that showed up during her recent rallies.

Admitting that ''a lot of work remains to be done,'' Barry Gutierrez told CNN Philippines ''the momentum of all these rallies and the enthusiasm that greeted her everywhere she has gone has not been captured in these surveys.''

''We expect her numbers will move dramatically after these events are taken to account (in the next survey),'' added Gutierrez.

In Pulse Asia's March presidential survey, former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr had 60 percent, unchanged from the previous month's poll. But Robredo lost one percentage point to end up at 15 percent.

With 54 days before the May 9 election, Gutierrez said: ''There is still a lot of room for people changing their minds. That is what we are really backing on.'' DMS