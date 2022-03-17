NEDA proposes four day work week, work from home to conserve energy

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) is recommending a "four-day week" work and work from home setup as part of energy conservation measures amid the continued oil price hike.

NEDA Director General and Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua presented this during the taped Talk To The People with President Rodrigo Duterte aired Wednesday morning.

Chua said aside from providing subsidies for members of Pantawi Pasada and Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Programs (4Ps) which was also recommended by the Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, lessening working days to four but with longer hours of work will help conserving energy.

"We suggest that maybe we can try the conservation of energy and one example of this is the four-day work week. Filipinos will still work 40 hours per week. But instead of five days it will be four days, and instead of (eight) hours it will become 10 hours a day," he said.

"We did this in 1990 during the Gulf War and in 2008 when the price of oil products increased. It will help us save. Instead of commuting for five days, it will become four days and it will also help us in managing the economy," he added.

In a seperate virtual briefing, Labor Undersecretary Benjo Benavidez said an alternative work arrangement amid high fuel and basic commodities prices cannot be implemented if one party does not agree with it.

"There must be a consensus agreement. If one party refuses, it cannot be forced," he added.

This recommendation was also supported by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi.

During the same meeting, Cusi also expressed support on temporary use of work from home arrangement.

"We also support, the proposed four-day week work and the proposed use of work-from-home (setup) so employees will not be commuting often," he said. Robina Asido/DMS