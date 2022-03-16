IATF keeps Metro Manila, 47 others under Alert Level 1 from March 16-31

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) chose to retain Metro Manila under Alert Level 1 from March 16 to 31 but added seven other areas to bring to 48 those under the loosest classification.

Acting Presidential Spokesperson Martin Andanar said the IATF made the decision during its meeting Tuesday.

Areas for be under Alert Level 1 in Luzon are Abra, Apayao, Baguio City, Kalinga, Dagupan City, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Batanes, Cagayan, City of Santiago, Isabela, Quirino, Angeles City, Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Olongapo City, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Lucena City, Marinduque, Puerto Princesa City, Romblon, Naga City and Catanduanes.

In the Visayas, these are Aklan, Bacolod City, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo City, Cebu City, Siquijor, Biliran, Ormoc City and Tacloban City

In Mindanao, Alert Level 1 areas are Zamboanga City, Cagayan de Oro City, Camiguin, Davao City, and Butuan City.

Seven new areas under Alert Level 1 were Nueva Ecija, Zambales, Batangas, Cebu City, Ormoc City, Tacloban City and Butuan City.

"The areas not in the abovementioned list shall be under Alert Level 2 beginning March 16, 2022 until March 31, 2022," Andanar said.

Earlier, the Department of Health said all areas are under low risk classification for COVID-19. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said high vaccination rates and continued adherence to safety protocols have protected the general population under Alert Level I.

Vergeire said moving to Alert Level Zero may not be likely. Earlier, Metro Manila mayors said they were ready to implement this alert level if the IATF approved it.

Maricar Limpin, president of the Philippine College of Physicians, said it could be hasty to place Metro Manila under Alert Level Zero.

She said Metro Manila was placed under Alert Level One a few weeks ago and more time is needed to see the effect of the lower alert levels.

The National Vaccination Operation Center (NVOC) said Metro Manila could qualify for proposed Alert Level 0 due to its high vaccination rate. It added that more people should get their booster shots. DMS