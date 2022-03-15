PH, US sign memorandum of understanding to boost cooperation on nuclear energy

The Philippines and the United States signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation (NCMOU) on March 10 to further deepen the cooperation between the two countries in developing the Philippines’ nuclear energy program.

“To ensure a resilient, inclusive, and green economic growth for the Philippines, we need to intensify our work in securing reliable and sustainable energy sources, including nuclear energy. Through our cooperation, we hope to ensure the peaceful use of nuclear energy and fulfill our decarbonization goals,” said Philippine Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez, who witnessed the signing of the memorandum of understanding.

Energy Undersecretary Gerardo Erguiza remarked that the Department of Energy will intensify its collaboration with the United States to improve the knowledge and understanding by furthering the capacities on nuclear infrastructure, through various technical assistance.

Noting the inclusion of nuclear power in the Philippines’ energy mix and the country’s exploration on the viability of reopening the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant, Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins welcomed the recently signed Executive Order 164 Adopting A National Position For A Nuclear Energy Program, and For Other Purposes by President Rodrigo Duterte, affirming it as a positive development “for those working together to deepen collaboration between the US companies and Philippine partners in making sure that nuclear energy contributes to Philippine growth”.

"We are delighted to partner with the Philippines to advance our shared non proliferation energy and related climate vision,” Jenkins added.

The NCMOU was signed by Erguiza and Jenkins at the Department of State. OPCD-Media and Public Affairs Division