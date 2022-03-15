Lorenzana says gov't assessing impact of Ukraine crisis, North Korea missile test

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the government is assessing the possible effect of the ongoing Ukraine crisis and missile testing recently conducted by North Korea on the security and economy of the country.

In a statement issued on Monday, Lorenzana said the "Department of National Defense takes cognizance of the volatile situation that may affect the safety of Filipinos in other countries."

"The ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the recent reported missile tests by North Korea, as raised by Senator Lacson, are being assessed for their possible direct and indirect effects on our security and economy," he said.

Lorenzana said rhe defense department is constantly coordinating with other government agencies that might need assistance from the military in repatriation of Filipinos.

"We are in constant coordination with the Department of Foreign Affairs to ensure our readiness to assist in possible repatriation operations should our assistance be required," he said.

"We join the rest of the international community in calling for peace and sobriety to prevail, and we remain hopeful that issues among concerned parties will be resolved peacefully and expeditiously," he added.

Over the weekend, Lacson noted that aside from the Ukraine crisis, the Philippine government will have to be "vigilant and prepared" over the situation in North Korea.

"We need to watch this carefully, this is very close to us and quite unpredictable," said Lacson.

He cited reports over the past weeks where North Korea has tested missiles last Feb. 26 and March 4.

Lacson said the Philippines needs "to be equally vigilant as any flashpoint involving the Republic of Korea and Japan affects thousands of FIlipinos in these two countries, aside from military responses from other quarters."

"I hope that it does not come to this and that diplomacy will prevail. However, the reality is that the situation requires vigilance and preparedness on our part," he said. Robina Asido/DMS