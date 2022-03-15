MMDA ready for transport strike

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is ready for the transport strike set by a group of jeepney drivers and operators tomorrow, March 15.

MMDA Chairman Romando Artes said contingency measures will be in place to ensure that the commuting public will not be inconvenienced by Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (Piston)’s transport strike.

“Agency buses and trucks will be prepositioned to provide free rides to commuters and transport them to the EDSA Bus Carousel. 'Libreng Sakay' signage will be attached to vehicles so that the public can easily identify them,” said Artes.

Ready for deployment are 20 vehicles, including 11 commuter vans, six buses, and three military trucks.

Artes said Metrobase shall monitor through closed circuit television (CCTVs) cameras major roads in Metro Manila that will be affected by the transport strike for quick dispatching of "Libreng Sakay" vehicles.

The MMDA will also deploy traffic personnel and Road Emergency Group members in various parts of the National Capital Region to assist motorists and commuters who would be adversely affected by the transport strike.

“Our personnel are ordered to manage traffic and provide assistance to commuters during the transport strike,” said Artes.

Meanwhile, the Pasig River Ferry Service, serving as alternative transport commuters, is operational Mondays to Saturdays. MMDA Public Affairs