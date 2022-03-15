PNP to look into alleged plan of communists, opposition to mess election

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will look into the alleged plan of communist rebels and the members of the opposition to mess the May election.

"We will look at it and submit the report to the President. The rallies, statements, you assess it because the intelligence work, we cannot give you intelligence work. If we go to the field and our intelligence operatives are monitoring, and then the statements,that will assess and then we give it to the proper authority," PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos said in a press conference in Camp Crame on Monday.

"We are only one of the agencies so we are directed by the commander-in-chief, we will submit our report to the commander-in-chief," he added.

In his interview with Pastor Apollo Quiboloy over the weekend, President Rodrigo Duterte said based on the information from the intelligence community, the communists is working with the "dilawan" which is the color of the opposition and another group which he forgot the name to cause trouble during the election.

"What I really am afraid of is the report of the intelligence community... There's a grouping of the communists, the dilawan, and another group... Well, of course the communist is already a terrorist organization... I forgot the other one," he said.

"They are watching for that kind of situation. They might be... that is what I said that can cause trouble because they have these working relations now with the dilawan and the election is the objective really," he added. Robina Asido/DMS