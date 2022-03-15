'Bongbong'' skipping Comelec debate: spokesman

Partido Federal ng Pilipinas standard-bearer Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. will not join the debate organized by the Commission on Elections on March 19, his spokesman said Monday.

Vic Rodriguez, Marcos’ chief of staff and spokesman, said Marcos cannot turn his back on his commitment to be with his supporters on the day of the debate.

“I confirm our non-participation in the Comelec sanctioned debate this coming Saturday, March 19, 2022,” Rodriguez said in a Facebook post.

“Presidential frontrunner Bongbong Marcos’ words are his bond, thus we shall honor our commitment to our supporters to be with them on the field on this day,” he added.

The annoucement came as the February Pulse Asia survey showed Marcos and his running mate, Davao City Vice Mayor Sarah Duterte-Carpio, remained way ahead in the presidential and vice presidential surveys.

Dutete-Carpio earlier said she will not attend any vice presidential debate. DMS