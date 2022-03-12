PNP-IMEG agents nab three policemen for alleged extortion, robbery and sexual harrassment

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos on Friday said three members of the Palo municipal police stattion were arrested for alleged multiple extoriton, robbery and sexual harrasment.

Carlos said the three personnel were arrested by members of the Integrated Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG) Visayas Field Unit office with the assistance of officers from the Eastern Visayas Regional Police under the leadership of Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac on March 10 at 5 pm.

Citing a report from IMEG director, Brig. General Oliver Enmodias , Carlos said the entrapment operation emanated from a formal complaint lodged to the VFU Team against the accused.

Arrested were Senior Master Sergeant Alex Asis, Stff Sergeant Raffy Retosar and Corporal Jerwin Dacillo. They have been allegedly extorting money for almost four months from one of thee suspects they arrested for extortion on October 29 .

The suspect-turned victim, one Cherie Quinones of Tacloban City is out on bail following her arrest during an entrapment operation in a medical mission.

Carlos said despite his warnings, corrupt policemen continue with their deeds.

"I assure the public that we continue our aggressive campaign to rid our ranks of this kind of police destroying our organization, "the official said.

Carlos directed the PNP IMEG to go after any police officer or men who continue to tarnish the image of the PNP and show no leniency.

The suspects are under the custody of the regional Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Port Area, Tacloban City for filing of criminal and administrative charges that will automatically lead to expulsion from the police force.

The PNP chief also renewed his call on the public to report the presence of any police personnel involved in irregularities to their hotlines (Smart) 0998-9702286 or (Globe) 0995-7952569. Information may also be forwarded to the Facebook Page: Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group, he added.

Carlos assured that the identity of the informant will be kept secrect. PNP-IMEG