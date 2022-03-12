Philippines one of lowest East Asian countries in ADAR and seven-day average: OCTA

The Philippines is one of the four countries in East Asia where the average daily attack rate (ADAR) and the seven-day average are lows.

OCTA Research said Friday that along with the Philippines, which has an ADAR of 0.66 and seven-day average of 766, were China, Taiwan and Timor Leste.

China's 0.02 ADAR is the lowest in East Asia, followed by Taiwan's 0.25 and Timor Leste's 0.25.

South Korea, Vietnam, Japan, Hong Kong and Malaysia have the highest number of cases on a seven-day average. South Korea has 264, 023; Vietnam, 190, 365; Japan, 57, 991; Hong Kong, 36, 786 and Malaysia, 30, 730.

On the basis of ADAR, Brunei has the highest with 916.40 followed by South Korea, 514.23; Hong Kong, 483.95; Singapore, 284.14 and Vietnam, 195.57.

Among the top five countries on seven-day average cases, the lowest of Japan with 46.09. DMS