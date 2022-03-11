Retired military officials back Robredo's candidacy

Retired military officials support the presidency of Vice President Leni Robredo despite her reported alliance with the communist group.

In a virtual press conference, former Senator Rodolfo Biazon, ex-Senator Antonio Trillanes III and retired Rear Admiral Rommel Ong expressed their support for Robredo's candidacy.

Some of retired military and police officials who have expressed support for Robredo are former chiefs of staff Gen. Hernando Iriberri and Gen. Eduardo Oban, Maj. Gen. Generoso Cerbo Jr. of the PNP, Maj. Gen. Domingo Tutaan, and Vice Admiral Alexander Pama, former Navy Flag Officer in Command.

Ong said Robredo has a good national security team composed of retired senior military generals who support her.

"Vice President Leni is being supported by the responsible national security team to create his policy on national security and these retired senior generals who help her, they are the one who made the campaign plan of the AFP in the past years. We will not leave her behind," he said.

Trillanes, who is runing for senator under Robredo's ticket, noted that the country is in good hands if Robredo becomes the next president.

"She is willing to listen to the inputs of the experts, that is why we see that the Philippines will be in good hands security wise if Vice President Leni Rodredo wins the election," he said.

Biazon emphasized how Robredo prioritized those in the fringes of the society including tricycle drivers, contractual employees, farmers and others.

It can be recalled that this January, Robredo and her running mate Senator Francis Pangilinan welcomed the support of the left-leaning Makabayan Bloc for their presidential and vice presidential candidacies in the 2022 national election. Robina Asido/DMS