Duterte willing to open facilities to US if Ukraine-Russia conflict spreads to Asia

President Rodrigo Duterte expressed his willingness to open Philippine facilities to the US military if the Russian-Ukraine crisis spreads over to Asia.

“He says if they’re asking for the support of the Philippines he was very clear that if push comes to shove the Philippines will be ready to be part of the effort especially if this Ukrainian crisis spills over to the Asian region,” Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez told journalists at an online briefing Thursday.

“He offered that the Philippines will be ready to open its doors especially to our ally the US in using our facilities, any facilities they may need,” Romualdez added.

Romualdez said Duterte has showed his approval to open former military bases in Clark, Pampanga and in Subic in Zamabales to the US if an “emergency situation” arises.

Russian troops launched their attack on Ukraine on February 24.

“I’m pretty sure that the President meant this to be in an emergency situation where, let’s pray it does not happen, but if it spreads out in the Asian region for some reason or another, the President obviously sees that need for us to make a choice,” Romualdez said.

“And...since we have an MDT with the United States, we have this special relationship and military alliance, he said he is allowing the use of facilities,” he added. DMS