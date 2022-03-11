Envisioning the future with digitalization in ASEAN and Japan

On Thursday, Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa delivered a remark during the 47th ASEAN-Japan Business Meeting (AJBM) virtual conference hosted by the Philippines-Japan Economic Cooperation Committee (PhilJEC).

AJBM is a multilateral, private-led forum that has been held annually to serve as an arena for private sector dialogue between Japan and ASEAN.

In his remarks, Ambassador Koshikawa expressed his great concerns over Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and its impact on the already impeded progress on the political and economic situation of the world.

Japan, as one of the many countries which believe in the importance of maintaining an international order, had immediately imposed economic sanctions on Russia.

Ambassador Koshikawa also shared that although there are apparent vulnerabilities on the international supply chain of critical and emerging technologies such as semiconductors and risks on regional interdependence, building a strong supply chain and realizing a free and fair trade and investment environment are essential for post-pandemic economic growth.

Ambassador Koshikawa cited that amid these global disasters and geopolitical challenges, Japan reaffirms its deepened relationship to that of the ASEAN member-countries.

The Government of Japan is continuing its efforts on the 1) "Asia-Japan Investing for the Future Initiative" which supports the utilization of private sector knowledge and expertise on digital and 2) the "Asia Energy Transition Initiative" which supports the achievement of carbon neutrality in ASEAN.

Ambassador Koshikawa ended his remarks by expressing his great hope for the next year, which marks the 50th anniversary of Japan-ASEAN friendship, for more successful bilateral and multilateral business collaborations to ensure business continuity for economies to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.