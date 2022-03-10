Duterte names PDP-Laban official as acting Cabinet secretary

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday named Melvin Matibag, secretary-general of the PDP-Laban Cusi faction, as the replacement to Karlo Nograles as acting Cabinet Secretary.

A copy of Matibag's appointment paper was circulated to reporters in a Viber message. Nograles, also acting presidential spokesperson, had been appointed by Duterte as chairman of the Civil Service Commission on Monday.

Duterte also named Anderson Ang Lo as Deputy Ombudsman for Mindanao on Tuesday, acting presidential Martin Andanar said.

"We wish Deputy Ombudsman Lo success as we assure him of the Executive’s support in the Office of the Ombudsman’s drive towards good governance in the public sector," said Andanar, also presidential communications secretary.

Lo, who is from Davao City, is undersecretary of the Presidential Management Staff (PMS). Robina Asido/DMS