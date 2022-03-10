Duterte taps presidential adviser as secretary of Department of Migrant Workers

President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Presidential Adviser on Overseas Filipino Workers and Muslim Concerns Abdullah Derupong Mama-o as the chief of the new Department of Migrant Workers.

Duterte signed the bill creating the new department on Dec. 30, 2021. It gathers all government agencies dealing with overseas Filipino Workers under one department to simplify the process of aiding overseas workers.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said the Palace "congratulates Mr. Abdullah Derupong Mama-o on his appointment as Secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers."

"His experience and qualifications in labor and diplomatic negotiations, among others, as the Presidential Adviser on OFW concerns will be invaluable to his new position and to our migrant workers," he said.

"The safety, security, and welfare of our overseas Filipino workers have ever since been foremost in the mind of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and his administration. We wish Secretary Mama-o success in the Department of Migrant Workers," he added.

Andanar also announced the appointment of Gerald Bantag as director-general of the Bureau of Corrections under the Department of Justice. The position has a six-year term.

"Prior to Mr. Bantag’s recent appointment as Director General of the Bucor, he was only a secondment from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) to the Bucor," he said.

Andanar explained that "Bantag was previously designated as the director General, but he kept his position with the BJMP". Robina Asido/DMS