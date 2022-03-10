PH Solid Waste Management Commission and Japan gov't develop manual to promote safe disposal, healthy environment

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic threats to public health and environment, the National Solid Waste Management Commission (NSWMC) and Japanese Government are working together to establish guidelines for the accurate characterization of wastes for the use of local government units.

Through the Ministry of Environment of Japan, a Waste Analysis and Characterization Study (WACS) Manual was developed as Japan’s cooperation with the NSWMC.

The manual sets technical standards in analyzing waste characteristics to guide LGUs in making and implementing waste reduction and management programs.

“Implementing solid waste management programs require serious policy investments. But, when you think about their impact to promoting a circular economy and effectively managing solid waste, such investments on solid waste management are definitely worth it,” said JICA Philippines Senior Representative Ebisawa Yo.

About 7,700 copies of the manuals were delivered to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) Regional Offices and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao - Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources and Energy (BARMM-MENRE) for their distribution to LGUs. Some have already used the manual as reference in conducting solid waste management trainings.

Data from EMB showed that biodegradable wastes make up 52.31% of the country’s total wastes generated.

According to 2010 baseline data, the average per capita waste generation rate is around 0.40 kilograms per day. Considering the increasing Philippine population, the total amount of waste in the country is expected to increase further.

Needless to say, improper solid waste management can lead to serious health and environment consequences.

JICA has also been supporting initiatives for environment conservation and management in the Philippines including cooperation in forestland management, coastal conservation, water improvement, septage management, and sharing of Japanese innovations in recycling technologies, among others. JICA Philippines