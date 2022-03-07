まにら新聞ウェブ

3月7日のまにら新聞から

DOH reports 870 COVID-19 cases as daily report will become weekly starting Monday

［ 110 words｜2022.3.7｜英字 ］

In its final daily bulletin of COVID-19 cases, the Department of Health (DOH) reported 870 cases on Sunday from 941 on Saturday.

Total cases are 3, 667, 542 while 144 persons died from COVID-19. There were 1,433 who recovered.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a Palace briefing on March 1 that starting March 7, the DOH will report COVID-19 cases weekly.

''Starting March 7, we will be issuing a revised case bulletin wherein we will focus on the severe and critical cases and the utilization in our ICUs, said Vergeire.

The DOH COVID-19 tracker will stay on its website but it will be phased out eventually, Vergeire said. DMS