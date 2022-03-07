Robredo condemns attack on Ukraine

Vice President Leni Robredo said she condemned the attack by Russia on Ukraine and thanked diplomats and public servants trying to ensure the safety of Filipinos.

''I condemn the violence that has been inflicted upon the people of Ukraine, the violation of its sovereignty, and the threat that now hangs above all the innocent lives in the region,'' said Robredo in a statement on Sunday.

''I stand firmly behind the Philippine government's stance supporting the international community in condemning the invasion of Ukraine,'' she added.

Robredo said she admired the ''Ukrainian people's courage and resilience, and am proud of their efforts to defend free and a rights-based order.''

She said these are ideals ''that the Filipino people share.''

Robredo said it is a ''moral imperative to stand against bullying and unprovoked aggression, especially given the reports of civilians and residential areas deliberately targeted in the course of this invasion.'' DMS