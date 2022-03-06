US general visits 7th Infantry Division headquarters as annual drill starts

Maj. Gen. W. Matthew McFarlance, deputy commanding general of the US Army Pacific Command visited the headquarters of the 7th Infantry Division in Fort Magsaysay on Friday, a day before an annual military drill with the Philippine Army.

McFarlance was accorded with foyer honors with 7th Infantry Division, assistant division commander, Brig. Gen Luis Rex Bergante, who served as military host, during his visit.

After the activity, McFarlance paid his courtesy call to 7th ID commander, Maj. Gen. Andrew Costelo.

His visit is in line with the formal opening of the 20-day ''Salaknib'' 2022 exercise that will run from Saturday to March 24 in Fort Magsaysay.

Part of McFarlance's itinerary is his visit to his troops and different training sites in Fort Magsaysay.

The drill is a theater security cooperation exercise between the Philippine Army and US Army Pacific Command.

It aims to enhance Philippine and US defense readiness by developing tactical interoperability while strengthening bilateral relationships and demonstrating the US resolve to support security interests of allies and partners in the region.

The exercise will be participated primarily by personnel from 1st Brigade Combat Team along with the 51st Engineering Brigade; Civil-Military Operations Regiment; Army Artillery Regiment; Aviation Regiment; Armor Division; Light Reaction Regiment; Special Forces Regiment; and First Scout Ranger Regiment. Public Affairs Office, 7th Infantry Division.