Cebu police to review case of Japanese's death

By Robina Asido

Police said they will review the case of the Japanese national who was found dead in Cebu city early this year after autopsy revealed a "cut throat injury".

In a message to the Daily Manila Shimbun, Lt. Col. Maria Aurora Rayos, Police Regional Office 7 public information officer said the autopsy of February 7 "indicated that the victim had an incised wound, right anterior neck region and right mandibular region and the cause of death was cut throat injury."

"The Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division (RIDMD) in Region 7 will conduct a case review to gather more information and determine the real cause of the victim's death," she said.

Rayos said the findings of the investigator on case in coordination with the medico legal officer, "disclosed that the victim's wounds are self-inflicted as there were neither signs of external physical injuries on his body nor wounds indicating that the victim struggled or was attacked by force.

She added that based on the translated letter of the victim that was handed over by Japanese Consul General Satoshi Goto during the meeting with Cebu City Police Office last January 18, the Japanese stated his frustration after he was "swindled by a Filipino couple in a business that never materialized and where he invested 40 million which currency was not determined."

"The victim may not have been able to accept that he lost his investment money and his hope to recover from his business partners," she said.

Rayos did not provide an update on the possible creation of a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) to investigate the case.

"I'm still waiting for the report from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO)," she said.

It can be recalled that the Japanese was found dead at the coastal area of the South Road Properties in the vicinity of Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City on January 14. DMS