Duterte to start campaigning for candidates in PDP-Laban Cusi faction March 25

President Rodrigo Duterte will start campaigning for national and local bets of

PDP-Laban Cusi faction starting March 25.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, chairman of the PDP-Laban faction, said Duterte will '' be giving full support'' to all their 6,592 national and local candidates.

“Once elected, we will continue all the programs and advocacies of President Duterte from the national to the local level. We are after all the ‘Patuloy na Pagbabago Coalition’,” Cusi said in a statement.

Duterte has yet to endorse candidates for president and vice president.

Cusi said they will launch the party's '11-point Agenda for Continuity” in a proclamation rally. DMS