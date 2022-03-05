For now, Duterte says Philippines to ''stay neutral'' in Russia-Ukraine conflict

President Rodrigo Duterte said the Philppines will stay neutral in the issue about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine but eventually will have to ''select which side we would be''.

"I just pray to God that this will not really go out of control. I already told you, probably you might have heard me on TV that if it went out of control, the world is in danger. Once they start to push the button of nuclear warheads or nuclear bomb, well, as one commentator says, it will melt the world," he said during the inauguration of the first Narcavan Farmer's Market in Ilocos Sur on Friday.

"For me, we stay neutral. But reality tells me that in the end, we’ll just have to select which side we would be. Now, of course, I know that the sentiment is prevailing almost throughout the country... I’m talking of the reality. It's up to them to kill each other there as long as they do not use nuclear devices because we will also be affected," he added.

Duterte said the United States invited him to attend a special summit that will be hosted by President Joe Biden before the end of the month.

Biden's letter of invitation was handed to him by Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez.

"I must be frank with you. When our Ambassador Romualdez came to me... Was it yesterday or the other day?, he bring the letter of Biden with him, that we the ASEAN leaders about nine of us, are invited to on March 28 in Washington to talk," Duterte said.

Duterte did not say if he will attend the summit.

"I do not hate the people. I have a child who is an American citizen. My wife is an OFW in America. I bore a child, we have a child, so I don't have any reason. But maybe you heard me many times over the TV that I just don’t like the arrogance of the Americans," he said. Robina Asido/DMS