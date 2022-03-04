''Isko'' says he will continue drug war minus 'tokhang'

Law enforcers will not be allowed to knock on doors of drug suspects unless armed with a search or arrest warrant, Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso assured Wednesday, effectively putting an end to the controversial “Oplan Tokhang” if elected.

“As long as there is search warrant and warrant of arrest. Under the law you can do that any time of the day. As I have said. Tuloy ang war on drugs, tapos kikilalanin natin yung mga batas na umiiral at yun ang ipatutupad natin,” Moreno said in an interview in Pilar, Bataan before the start of the motorcade going to Balanga City where he paid a courtesy visit to Bishop Ruperto Cruz Santos of the Diocese of Balanga.

The 47-year-old presidential candidate made the pronouncement when asked if he will continue “Oplan Tokhang” as part of his war against illegal drugs if he becomes president.

Under Oplan Tokhang, which translates to knock and plead, authorities visit suspected drug users’ homes and ask them to stop using illegal drugs. Tokhang, however, drew criticisms because of thousands of killings, mostly of small-time users in impoverished areas.

But more than going after users and street-level pushers, he said he will focus government resources to go after the big-time distributors of the illegal substance.

“Basta ako, tuloy-tuloy lang yung war on drugs. At ito yung war on drugs kung saan hindi natin tino-tolerate yung pagbebenta ng droga. But the thing is we must go to the source. Tayo, we’ll go after the source,” stressed the Aksyon Demokratiko presidential bet.

While President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war has stopped syndicates from manufacturing illegal drugs in the country, the Manila mayor noted that the Philippines remain to be flooded with illegal substances.

“If it is true na wala ng manufacturing dito, ibig sabihin pumapasok ito sa mga borders natin. Malamang yan kasama yan sa mga smuggling ng mga produkto sa ating bansa. At pumapasok sa atin, kung dati nakakagawa sila isang kilo, dalawang kilo lang sa isang planta, e ngayon kung makapagpasok sila, tone-tonelada,” he pointed out.

“So, there must be something wrong with our port of entry, whether it is air or water. And remember we are an archipelagic country, and we don’t have enough resources na bantayan ang 7,000 mahigit na isla ng ating bansa. So most likely dito siya pumapasok. So kailangan nating bantayan, kailangang higpitan,” said Domagoso. IMD for President Media Bureau