Filipino COVID-19 cases surpass 200 in Hong Kong: labor official

COVID-19 cases among Filipinos in Hong Kong reached more than 200, Labor Attache Melchor Dizon said on Thursday.

During the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing, Dizon said a total of 221 Filipinos tested positive for COVID-19.

Dizon said 43 Filipinos have recovered. Ninety five are staying within the house of their employers and 22 are staying within the government quarantine facilities.

He said 22 more Filipinos are being served within the isolation facility of the non-government organization, twenty three are within boarding houses while waiting for the call of the Center for Health Protection, six in the hotel facilities and eight are in the hospitals.

Dizon said COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong continued to spike from a total of 32,000 cases recorded on March 1 to 55,000 cases on March 2.

Because of the continued spike of COVID-19 cases, Dizon said everyone in Hong Kong, including asymptomatic Filipinos, are being subjected to mass testing.

"Everyone is included, even the temporary (resident) and the citizen here and the permanent resident, they are all included in the mass testing. Three times a week," he said.

Dizon said the Filipinos infected with COVID-19 in Hong Kong were given food packs and power banks for communication while those who have recovered are entitled to $200 aftercare financial assistance from OWWA.

"They just have to show proof that they were tested positive for COVID and they will receive financial assistance," he said. Robina Asido/DMS