One more alleged terrorist killed, fatalities now three in Lanao del Sur clash

One more alleged Daulah Islamiyah-Maute Group member was killed in the ongoing military operation in Lanao del Sur, an official said Wednesday.

Western Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Alfredo Rosario, Jr. said the fatality was among the bodies found in the encounter site at Barangay Ilalag, Maguig municipality after a three-hour clash.

Three terrorists and one soldier have been reported killed.

"The battle casualties were immediately extricated from the area for medical attention. Their identities are withheld pending notifications to their next of kin," he said.

Recovered from the clash site were "two cal. 50 machine guns; one cal. 30 machine gun; one M16, one AK47, one M14, and one Garand rifles; 3 rocket-propelled grenade launchers; 22 improvised explosive devices; 100 rounds of cal. 50 ammunition; one link for cal. 30; 150 rounds 7.62mm cartridge; 50 rounds of cal. 40 ammunition; one cal. 40 magazine; four M14 magazines; several anti-personnel mines and other components; and enemy personal belongings."

Rosario said military planes bombed the stronghold of the Daulah Islamiyah under Hadji Satar alias Abu Zacariah, the top leader of the terrorist organization, around 2 am Tuesday

"He (Satar) was involved in several encounters against the government forces in the municipalities of Sultan Dumalondong, Pagayawan, Madalum, Piagapo, and Balindong, all of the mentioned provinces," said Rosario.

"He (Satar) has a standing warrant of arrest for kidnapping, serious illegal detention, murder, and frustrated member. He actively operates in the tri-boundaries of Piagapo, Madalum, and Balindong," he added.

As the military continues to pursue operations against the terrorists, Rosario told residents in nearby areas to stay calm and allow them to do their job.

“To all the peace-loving citizens of Lanao del Sur, just remain calm and allow us to do our job. Your armed forces will not allow these terrorists to inflict harm on your respective communities. We will not stop until these lawless elements are completely crushed,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS