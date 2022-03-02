COVID-19 cases slightly up; DOH won't release daily bulletins starting March 7

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases returned to the four-digit mark on Monday after it hit 951, the lowest for the year on Monday.

The Department of Health said there were 1,067 COVID-19 cases, raising total cases to 3,663,059.

But the positivity rate remained below five percent at 4.3 percent with 18,766 persons tested on February 27.

No deaths were reported while recoveries were 1,652 to bring the total to 3, 555, 016.

Meanwhile, the DOH sais starting March 7 it will release case bulletins on a weekly basis.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said:'' We want to de-emphasize looking at the daily numbers from the people's mindset."

"We should now treat it like it’s part of our lives. We live with the virus," added Vergeire.

But Vergeire said if COVID-19 cases increase, the public will be informed. DMS.