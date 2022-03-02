Ano says granular lockdowns to continue under Alert Level 1

Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano said the implementation of granular lockdowns will continue under Alert Level 1.

"Amid the continued decrease on COVID-19 cases, the implementation of granular lockdown also continues. Even in Alert Level 1, the LGU will continue to implement granular lockdown," Ano said during the second part of the taped public address of President Rodrigo Duterte aired on Tuesday morning.

"This is for us to make sure that we could check, if there is transmission in an area, house, street, block or barangay they can be placed under granular lockdown," he added.

Ano said based on DILG's latest data a total of 21 LGUs or 104 barangays are implementing granular lockdowns in 187 areas.

He said a total of 215 households and 289 persons were affected by the lockdowns.

Ano reported based on recent DILG data the recorded number of violations for not wearing face mask, physical distancing and mass gatherings has decreased.

He also noted that since 100 percent capacity is allowed under the Alert Level 1, the government will only now focus on violations from not wearing face masks. Robina Asido/DMS