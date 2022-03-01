PH-JP Environment week to hold seminar, exhibit and business matching

The Ministry of the Environment, Japan (MOEJ) in partnership with the Philippine Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) will hold the first Philippines-Japan Environmental Week to discuss environmental issues and share opportunities for cooperation towards a decarbonized infrastructure and society.

With key speakers and participants from both the public and private sectors of Japan and the Philippines, the Environmental Week aims to provide opportunities to discuss environmental issues and share innovative and emerging environmental solutions.

Participants from the public and private sector, research and academic institutions, international and regional organizations, and non-government organizations are invited to join the online seminars, exhibition and business matching events which will be held from March 2 to 4.

Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko of the Embassy of Japan will welcome participants to the two-day online Seminar which will tackle Joint Crediting Mechanism, Climate Adaptation and Climate Change Transparency Improvement in three separate seminars with two plenary sessions on Action toward Decarbonized and Resilient Society and City to City collaboration.

The online Business Matching and Exhibition, which will be held from March 2 to March 4, will enable participants to learn about environment-friendly technologies and solutions through a designated exhibitors event webpage where individual communication with Exhibitors, videos introducing the technologies of Exhibitors and other useful information are available. Embassy of Japan-Press