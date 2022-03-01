Schools, colleges preparing additional guidelines for face-to-face classes

The Department of Education (DepEd), Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and Technical Education Skills Development Authority (TESDA) are finalizing additional guidelines for face-to-face classes as the National Capital Region will come under Alert Level 1 starting Tuesday.

During the virtual Palace press briefing, Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said in the previous guidelines face-to-face classes are allowed under Alert Level 1.

"The face-to-face classes, this is an on-going discussion for Alert Level 1, we are talking about Alert Level 1. So, this will be an ongoing discussion between DepEd, CHED, and TESDA," he said.

"Although in our previous guidelines before we released this new one, in our previous guidelines face-to-face classes in Alert Level 1 are allowed as permitted by the President," said Nograles.

"So right now, it is being tweaked and finalized with the additional guidelines that we are going to include for face-to-face classes for basic education, higher education and technical education," he added. Robina Asido/DMS