Some Filipinos in Lviv don't want to be repatriated: DFA official

There are Filipinos who do not wish to be repatriated as they believe that the crisis in Ukraine will end in a few months, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola said Monday.

During the virtual ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing, Arriola said there are Filipinos who have decided to stay in Ukraine for a few months.

"We discover that there are 33 people in Lviv but they don't want to (leave)... There are many Filipinos who evacuate to Lviv but they do not want to be repatriated. They just want to wait it out to wait and see," she said.

"What we are trying to do is to be in constant contact with Filipinos who choose to stay and at least to know where they are and at the same time to give them assistance or care packages if they need it," she added.

Arriola explained that there are Filipinos who are married to Ukrainians who don't want to leave their family while others choose to stay because "they like the quality of life there".

"They think this will end, some are saying even in two to three months we will just wait it out," she said.

Arriola said the Philippine Embassy has provided $200 assistance to every Filipino adult in Lviv who are in contact with them.

"We have at least 10 people who are in Lviv now and are still waiting for others to join them and then we will assist them in crossing the border in Poland," she said.

Arriola said based on their latest update there were 13 individuals, including a baby, who were able to cross the border of Poland.

"They are in one hotel hosted by our embassy. They just took their RT-PCR test. If they are tested negative, they can board their flight tonight or the latest is tomorrow and we will welcome them in the airport," she said. Robina Asido/DMS