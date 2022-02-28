More than 40 Filipinos evacuated from Kyiv to Lviv, now awaiting repatriation

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirms the safe arrival Sunday of more than 40 Filipinos from Kyiv to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. More Filipinos are expected to arrive in Lviv in the coming days.

Philippine Ambassador to Warsaw Poland Leah Basinang-Ruiz is in Lviv overseeing the repatriation activities.

The ambassador warmly welcomed the Filipinos to a hotel in Lviv and assured them that the Philippine Embassy is ready to assist them to leave Ukraine and enter Poland in order to board their flights on their way home to the Philippines.

“The Philippine Embassy in cooperation with DFA-OUMWA, is committed to assisting the remaining Filipinos in Kyiv and in other parts of Ukraine in order to bring them out of harm's way while there is still time,” stated Basinang-Ruiz. OPCD - Media and Public Affairs Division