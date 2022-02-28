Filipino seaman injured as missile hits Japanese owned cargo ship: DFA

A Filipino seaman was injured as a missile struck a Japanese-owned cargo ship off the coast of Ukraine on Friday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola told dzBB on Sunday the ship, the MV Namura Queen, was hit. The vessel was part of three ships that was hit yesterday, added Arriola.

''The wounds (of the Filipino seaman) were not fatal. It is not life-threatening. When the ship arrives in Istanbul, he will be given medical assistance,'' she said.

Because there are Filipino seamen in many ships, Arriola said the DFA is monitoring the situation in Ukraine on two fronts: on the sea and on land. DMS