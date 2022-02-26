PNP will follow decision of Cebu to allow full passenger capacity in PUV March 1

The Philippine National Police (PNP) adheres to the decision of Cebu capitol to allow the full passenger capacity in public utility vehicles starting March 1.

Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia announced that this was the result of proper consultation with other government agencies including the PNP.

“This would mean that the PNP and other deputized enforcers will not apprehend drivers and conductors of PUVs with passengers at maximum capacity, but take note that there is a stress on observing the minimum public health standard such as wearing of face masks for passengers, drivers and conductors and regular disinfection of the PUV units,” PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos said.

The order will only cover those under the province’s jurisdiction.

The PNP also appealed to the tri-cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu to come up with their decision to avoid confusion in the implementation since many of these PUVs are plying or passing through Metro Cebu.

Garcia clarified that the trip ticket and Public Utility Vehicle pass will still be inspected.

“Nevertheless, police officers deployed in the streets for monitoring purposes are to continue fulfilling their mandate of managing a possible gathering of people and reminding them of the health protocol,” Carlos added. PNP-PIO