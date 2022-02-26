Duterte honors Filipinos who continue to keep peaceful legacy of 1986 Edsa Revolution

President Rodrigo Duterte honored the Filipinos who continue to keep the peaceful legacy of the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution.

"As we honor the courage and solidarity of those who have come before us and fought to uphold our democracy, let us also honor and thank those who continue to keep alive the legacy of this largely peaceful and non-violent revolution," Duterte said in his message to commemorate the 36th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution.

"It has been 36 years, but the events of the People Power Revolution remain vivid in our memory, when millions of Filipinos gathered at EDSA to reclaim our nation's democracy," he said.

Duterte said the celebration of EDSA People Power anniversary "serves as a strong reminder that with unity, cooperation and faith, there is nothing that we cannot collectively achieve for the greater good of our country."

"Our public servants who render honest and effective governance at the local and national levels, those who conduct rescue and relief operations during calamities, our community volunteers as well as our medical and essential frontliners during this COVID-19 pandemic, are among those who embody the true essence of People Power in our daily lives," he said.

"Let us emulate their heroism, selflessness and compassion as we strive to recover from our present challenges and march forward to a better Philippines for all," he added. Robina Asido/DMS