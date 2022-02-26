Alert Level I declaration in Metro Manila may be announced on Monday: Ano

The declaration of Alert Level 1 in Metro Manila may be announced on Monday, Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano said Friday.

In an ambush interview with reporters during the anniversary celebration of EDSA People Power, Ano said although Metro Manila mayors have recommended the declaration of Alert Level 1 and the National Capital Region has passed metrics set by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), the new alert level is subject to the approval of President Rodrigo Duterte.

"There is a need for the approval of the president because it is a major shift from Alert Level 2 to Alert Level 1. So it is not yet finalized," he said.

"We will know on Monday and it may be announced by the president if he will approve it or not," he added.

Ano said in a meeting on Thursday, the IATF discussed which areas in the country are qualified to be placed under Alert Level 1 aside from Metro Manila.

"This Saturday, the data analytics (team) will make a presentation and referendum. After that, we will recommend to the president the areas that are now qualified to be placed under Alert Level 1," he said. Robina Asido/DMS