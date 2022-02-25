IATF amends metrics for setting alert level classifications of provinces, cities
Metrics for determining alert level classifications of provinces, highly urbanized cities and independent component cities were amended by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Thursday.
Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said the Alert Level Matrix, as determined by the Sub-Technical Working Group (sTWG) on Data Analytics, shall continue to use the cross-tabulation of case classification and total COVID-19 beds utilization.
However, Nograles said cutoffs for the average daily attack rate (ADAR) shall be revised to less than six for low risk; six to 18 for moderate risk; and more than 18 for high risk.
He said the "provinces, highly urbanized cities and independent component cities shall be de-escalated to Alert Level 1 upon meeting all of the needed criteria.''
These criteria includes "low to minimal risk case classification; total bed utilization rate of less than fifty percent (