まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
33度-24度
両替レート
1万円=P4,330
$100=P5015

2月25日のまにら新聞から

IATF amends metrics for setting alert level classifications of provinces, cities

［ 210 words｜2022.2.25｜英字 ］

Metrics for determining alert level classifications of provinces, highly urbanized cities and independent component cities were amended by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Thursday.

Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said the Alert Level Matrix, as determined by the Sub-Technical Working Group (sTWG) on Data Analytics, shall continue to use the cross-tabulation of case classification and total COVID-19 beds utilization.

However, Nograles said cutoffs for the average daily attack rate (ADAR) shall be revised to less than six for low risk; six to 18 for moderate risk; and more than 18 for high risk.

He said the "provinces, highly urbanized cities and independent component cities shall be de-escalated to Alert Level 1 upon meeting all of the needed criteria.''

These criteria includes "low to minimal risk case classification; total bed utilization rate of less than fifty percent (