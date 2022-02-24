まにら新聞ウェブ

2月24日のまにら新聞から

Duterte appoints ex-Comelec commissioner Kho to Supreme Court

［ 78 words｜2022.2.24｜英字 ］

The Palace said on Wednesday President Rodrigo Duterte appointed former Commission on Elections (Comelec) commissioner Antonio Kho, Jr. as an associate justice of the Supreme Court.

Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said President Rodrigo Duterte signed his appointment paper of Kho on Wednesday.

"We wish Associate Justice Kho success in the Supreme Court, and we are confident that he will continue to dispense justice to every man, woman and child with integrity, impartiality and fairness," he said. Robina Asido/DMS