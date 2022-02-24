BARMM accepts courtesy resignations of two ministers

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Interim Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim confirmed the acceptance of the courtesy resignation of its two ministers while five others were reappointed.

During the ''Laging Handa'' virtal public briefing, Murad did not name the ministers whose courtesy resignations were accepted as well as the five others that were re-appointed as the assessment for other ministers are still ongoing.

"We will announce it in full. We will not publicize it for now, but maybe in a week's time, then we can fully divulge the changes in BARMM ministries," he said.

"Others are still under process in our assessment, so that is the status right now, there is an ongoing assessment and evaluation, at the same time, the hiring and rehiring of the ministers," he added.

Murad explained that the submission of the courtesy resignation of the ministers and deputy ministers is part of their government's process as the three-year term ends.

"We issued a memorandum that all the ministers and deputy ministers will tender their resignation for us to have a free hand in the assessment of the ministries at the same time to have a free hand to choose. If we see that they are not performing well, then we can hire or we can replace them," he said.

"That is the reason because it is now our third year in the transition authority and we will have another three years. So, within the next three years we need to see the effectiveness of the function of our government," he added. Robina Asido/DMS