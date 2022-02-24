LRT 1 Cavite Extension Project: Baclaran depot expanded

On Wednesday, Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko attended the ceremony marking the completion of civil works, buildings, and facilities of the Baclaran Expansion Depot in Pasay City for the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Project, which is essential to realize the LRT-1 Cavite expansion and increase the capacity of the line.

The expansion of the depot was completed with the assistance of the Japanese government through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

In his speech, Ambassador Koshikawa said, “I am upbeat that this LRT-1 extension project will make a big difference in the lives of many Filipinos in Cavite and surrounding areas. Soon, they will be able to embark on a more comfortable journey once the brand-new 4th generation train sets, also funded by Japan, hit the tracks of the LRT-1 extension”.

Ambassador Koshikawa reiterated that “Today’s milestone is just one of the many others that resulted from our continued commitment” and further assured that Japan has pledged its utmost support to the Philippines in its bid to advance its infrastructure.

The Government of Japan formally reaffirmed this same commitment to the Philippines during the recently held Japan-Philippines High-Level Joint Committee Meeting last week.

The LRT-1 Cavite Extension Project is expected to cut travel time between Baclaran and Bacoor to only 25 minutes, from the current one-hour drive.

Aside from convenience, this shortened travel time can also translate to enhanced productivity for commuters who travel daily to Metro Manila for work. Embassy of Japan-Press